English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Larsen & Toubro bags order to build data centers in Mumbai

    Several significant clients have awarded contracts to L&T Construction's Buildings & Factories (B&F) Business.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

    L&T's building and factories business has received orders for setting up 10.8-MW capacity data centres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for a renowned player in the space. The job involves designing, building, supplying, installation, T&C works for the data centers and allied buildings including fit-outs.

    The construction company's buildings and factories business has also secured an order to construct a 1 million square foot commercial office space in Hyderabad, according to an L&T statement.

    The conglomerate's buildings and factories business has secured an order with the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Statue of Oneness - The Statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #(L&T #Business #Companies #India
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 11:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.