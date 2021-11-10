Large part of liquidity infused during pandemic has already come back: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

A large part of the liquidity infused during pandemic has already come back to RBI, said the apex bank governor Shaktikanta Das.

Das was speaking at Business Standard's BFSI Summit

"TLTRO and LTRO that we gave during the pandemic period has come back to the Reserve Bank of India and out of total liquidity that was injected a large part of it has come back," Das said.

He also said that to prevent excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market, the RBI had to intervene and that added to a lot of liquidity during the pandemic times.