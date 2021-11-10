MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Large part of liquidity infused during pandemic has already come back: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Das said the banks need to focus on risk pricing on retail and housing loans and expects demand for bank credit to pick up next year.

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

A large part of the liquidity infused during pandemic has already come back to RBI, said the apex bank governor Shaktikanta Das.

Das was speaking at Business Standard's BFSI Summit

"TLTRO and LTRO that we gave during the pandemic period has come back to the Reserve Bank of India and out of total liquidity that was injected a large part of it has come back," Das said.

He also said that to prevent excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market, the RBI had to intervene and that added to a lot of liquidity during the pandemic times.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #pandemic #RBI Governor #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
first published: Nov 10, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.