you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens

The Tamil Nadu based bank had clocked net loss at Rs 132.30 crore during the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank on November 9 reported a net loss at Rs 357.17 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

For the six month period ending September 30, net loss was at Rs 594.42 crore as against Rs 256.17 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the July-September quarter was at Rs 665.33 crore as against Rs 800.50 crore, the bank said in a press release.

For the half-year period ending September 30, total income was at Rs 1,342.50 crore as against Rs 1,588.00 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #Quarter 2 earnings

