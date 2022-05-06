Lakshmi Venu elevated as managing director of Sundaram-Clayton

Lakshmi Venu

Lakshmi Venu, daughter of Venu Srinivasan, has taken over as managing director of Sundaram-Clayton, one of India’s leading auto component manufacturers. Until now, she was the joint managing director of the company.

The appointment is effective May 6, Sundaram-Clayton said in a statement.

Her elevation comes a day after her brother Sudarshan Venu was appointed MD of TVS Motor Company.

With these appointments, Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor, has passed the baton on to his children.

Lakshmi Venu had taken the lead in establishing Sundaram-Clayton’s global footprint and played a key role in setting up the overseas manufacturing facility for Sundaram Holding USA. She decided to build a foundry at Dorchester, South Carolina, in 2019 as most US-based customers were looking for onshore foundry units to reduce supply chain risks and curtail their carbon footprint.

She managed the turnaround of the company to make it a competitive foundry globally and has built deep customer relationships with Cummins, Hyundai, Volvo, Paccar, and Daimler, the company said.

“Lakshmi brings deep customer understanding and has developed strong relationships with global customers,” chairman R Gopalan said. “She has successfully chartered a strategy to have a global footprint to build competitive advantage.”

“Lakshmi’s focus and dedicated efforts over the last 10 years have seen the company do a turnaround in quality, profitability, and building relationships with OEMs, chairman emeritus Srinivasan said. “She has spearheaded the establishment of our US operations which has commenced activities recently.”

Her elevation was approved by the board at a meeting held on May 6.

“The world is changing very rapidly and disruptions in the automotive industry are becoming de rigueur,” Lakshmi Venu said. “The future promises to be exciting, challenging, and presents new opportunities. We have an excellent team and together we look forward to strengthening Sundaram-Clayton both in India and globally.”

Lakshmi Venu has a penchant for learning the technical aspects of the automobile ecosystem, according to people close to her.

“She does not hesitate to dirty her palms. She is very inquisitive and wants to understand the inside-out of automobile spare parts,” said one person who declined to be identified.

Prior to her induction into Sundaram-Clayton, Lakshmi Venu worked as a management trainee at TVS Motor as part of her doctorate studies. She worked at the company’s factory at Hosur across departments such as production, finance, business planning, purchase, and shopfloor.





