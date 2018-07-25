App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Q1 profit up 14% YoY at Rs 1,213 crore; order inflow rises 37%

Revenue for the quarter grew 17.9 percent YoY to Rs 28,283 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 23,989 crore YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted a 13.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,213 crore. Profit for the same period last year was Rs 1,065.54 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 40.4 percent YoY to Rs 2,913 crore. EBITDA margin was 10.3 percent, compared to 8.7 percent in the same period last year.

A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated net profit at Rs 1,153.2 crore and a 12.28 percent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 26,734.9 crore in Q1FY19.

The company won new orders worth Rs 36,142 crore registering a growth of 37 percent YoY with a pick-up in domestic ordering activity. International orders constituted 26 percent of the total order inflow.

Consolidated order book stood at Rs 2.71 lakh crore of which international order book constituted about 23 percent.

Infrastructure revenue grew 8.6 percent YoY to Rs 12,331 crore from Rs 11,354 crore. The earnings before interest and tax for the segment was up 7.7 percent YoY at Rs 664.5 crore

Revenue of the power segment was down 38.7 percent YoY at Rs 1,081 crore with EBIT of Rs 33.4 crore versus Rs 12.6 crore YoY.

Heavy engineering revenue grew 2.1 percent YoY at  Rs 377.2 crore from Rs 369.5 crore. EBIT for the segment was Rs 110.3 crore versus Rs 18.5 cr YoY.

EBIT of most segments grew during the quarter.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

