KVIC’s Swachchta Abhiyaan saves over Rs 153 crore of government exchequer

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has so far saved over Rs 153 crore of government exchequer in two fiscal years between 2015-16 to 2017-18 thanks to the implementation of Aadhar-seeded payment of Marketing Development Assistance (MDA).

It has also managed to weed out 'ghost accounts' where many Khadi institutions used to claim MDA for the past 10 years.

In 2015-16, MDA of around Rs 316 crore was claimed and given to altogether 1,918 Khadi institutions. After the implementation of online Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system through Aadhar-seeded bank accounts in January 2016, the MDA’s amount was reduced to Rs 172 crore for 1,759 institutions in the next fiscal 2016-17. And, in the present fiscal 2017-18, the KVIC has disbursed Rs 163 crore among 1,413 institutions.

MDA is calculated at 30 percent of prime cost of production. Out of this eligible amount, 40 per cent is paid to the Khadi-producing institutions, 40 per cent to the artisans and the remaining 20 per cent to those same institutions for giving discounts to customers.

“This meticulous exercise has weeded out almost 7 lakh fake artisans as the number of registered number of artisans was found 4.6 lakh instead of inflated 11.6 lakh, thereby reducing the subsidy burden on the government worth Rs 152 crore. Not only that, the number of Khadi institutes, who claimed subsidy (MDA) has also come down to 1423 in current financial year till 13th March 2018 from 1759 in 2016-17 and 1918 in 2015-16,” KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.