App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 20, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KVIC’s Swachchta Abhiyaan saves over Rs 153 crore of government exchequer

In 2015-16, MDA of around Rs 316 crore was claimed and given to altogether 1,918 Khadi institutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has so far saved over Rs 153 crore of government exchequer in two fiscal years between 2015-16 to 2017-18 thanks to the implementation of Aadhar-seeded payment of Marketing Development Assistance (MDA).

It has also managed to weed out 'ghost accounts' where many Khadi institutions used to claim MDA for the past 10 years.

In 2015-16, MDA of around Rs 316 crore was claimed and given to altogether 1,918 Khadi institutions. After the implementation of online Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system through Aadhar-seeded bank accounts in January 2016, the MDA’s amount was reduced to Rs 172 crore for 1,759 institutions in the next fiscal 2016-17. And, in the present fiscal 2017-18, the KVIC has disbursed Rs 163 crore among 1,413 institutions.

MDA is calculated at 30 percent of prime cost of production. Out of this eligible amount, 40 per cent is paid to the Khadi-producing institutions, 40 per cent to the artisans and the remaining 20 per cent to those same institutions for giving discounts to customers.

related news

“This meticulous exercise has weeded out almost 7 lakh fake artisans as the number of registered number of artisans was found 4.6 lakh instead of inflated 11.6 lakh, thereby reducing the subsidy burden on the government worth Rs 152 crore. Not only that, the number of Khadi institutes, who claimed subsidy (MDA) has also come down to 1423 in current financial year till 13th March 2018 from 1759 in 2016-17 and 1918 in 2015-16,” KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

tags #Business #Companies #Khadi

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC