KVIC bags Air India contract for amenity kits worth Rs 8 crore

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) kits will continue to be available on Air India flights. For the third time in a row, KVIC has bagged an order of Rs 8 crore from Air India for the supply of amenity kits. These kits are given to passengers on the carrier’s international flights. The amenity kits comprise Khadi herbal beauty care products.

“To promote the use of indigenous fabric and to increase it’s sourcing from KVIC, national carrier Air India had decided to repeat its order for the use of natural and eco-friendly Khadi products on its international flights. The order consist of 1.85 lakh units of amenity kits for its first class and business class passengers,” said Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC.

The amenity kits include a Khadi hand sanitiser, Khadi moisturiser lotion, Khadi lemongrass, Khadi handmade soap, Khadi lip balm, Khadi rose face wash and some essential oils. Each of these kits cost about Rs 500 and will be supplied to Air India over one year’s time.

Earlier in September 2016, Air India had placed an order with KVIC for supplying 5.75 lakh pieces of Khadi soap cakes. Prior to that in June 2016, the national carried had placed another order worth Rs 8 crore with KVIC to source 1.85 lakh units of amenity kits.

KVIC and Air India's tie-up has been active since 2015 when Air India had first placed a trial order worth Rs 1.21 crore for the supply of 25,000 units of amenity kits.