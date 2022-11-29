Kotak Special Situations Fund announces Rs 550 crore investment in Sanghi Industries

SIL is one of the leading low cost cement makers (Representative image)

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) on November 29 said it has committed Rs 550 crore to Sanghi Industries Group, in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Moneycontrol was the first to report about the proposed deal on October 19.

Of the total investment amount, "KSSF has invested Rs 500 crore in the NCDs of Sanghi Industries Limited (SIL) and Rs 50 crore in the NCDs of a company owned by the promoters of SIL, which in turn will be infused in SIL", a press release noted.

KSSF timely infusion will correct SIL's capital structure, help the company’s liquidity profile, and enhance its operations, it added.

KSSF will be investing from its $1 billion funds. With this investment, KSSF has completed 13 deals and deployed over Rs 6,300 crore, the release further added.

SIL, notably, is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of cement under the brand ‘Sanghi Cement’. The company has a strong presence in Gujarat and is one of India’s low-cost cement producers.

“SIL's performance has been under pressure owing to high energy costs. This was further exacerbated by the upcoming debt repayments availed for the expansion CAPEX. KSSF’s infusion terms out the debt and should correct the capital structure. It also underlines how KSSF, through its experience and expertise, has structured a solution that addresses SIL's specific financial requirements," KSSF chief executive officer Eshwar Karra said.