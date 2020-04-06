App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank's deposits grow by 12% in Jan-March quarter despite Yes Bank hangover

Until Yes Bank's collapse, new-age private banks were seen as preferred entities for several institutions, including government entities, due to competitive interest rates and tech-enabled customer services.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan @Dinesh_Unni
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Post-Yes Bank fiasco, the private banking industry is suffering from a major trust deficit. Some of the private banks such as IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank have witnessed erosion in their deposit portfolios.

However, banks like Kotak Mahindra and HDFC Bank have bucked the trend. On April 6, Kotak Mahindra Bank said its deposits have grown by 11.7 percent since December 2019. The total deposits of the bank  grew from Rs 2.31 lakh crore on December 31 to an estimated Rs 2.58 lakh crore in March 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Of this, savings accounts have grown by Rs 91,729 crore to Rs 1.04 lakh crore or by 14 percent, the bank said, while current deposits grew by 17 percent from Rs 36,788 crore to Rs 43,000 crore. The ratio of current and savings account deposits to total deposits stands at 56.2 percent as of  March 2020, compared to 53.7 percent in December.

Close

At the same time, net advances have grown nearly flat on a quarter on quarter basis to Rs 2.19 lakh crore, the  bank said.

related news

On April 5, HDFC Bank also announced that its deposits have grown by 7.4 percent in the January-March quarter to Rs 11.46 lakh crore.

chart

(Figures in Rs crore)

But both IndusInd and RBL have witnessed a decline in deposits. IndusInd Bank in a regulatory filing on March 30 said its deposits have shrunk by 10-11 percent since Q3. The bank attributed much of this (about 70 percent) to some government- accounts moving money out of the bank and rest by corporate houses. The hit on the retail book was less, it said.

"This (fall in deposits) will also result in lower CASA ratio, but reduce our dependency on this category for deposits in future," the bank said. Similarly, RBl Bank said it has seen 8 percent decline in its deposit book.

Until Yes Bank's collapse, new-age private banks were seen as preferred entities for several institutions, including government entities, due to competitive interest rates and tech-enabled customer services. This image has taken a beating after the Yes Bank episode.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Kotak Mahindra Bank

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.