you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank vs RBI: What market experts say

While the Bombay High Court has “no time” to address the case before 2020, market experts have strong opinions about Kotak’s defiance against the RBI.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Kotak Mahindra Bank moved the Bombay High Court in December 2018, contesting the RBI’s decision to reject its bid to issue perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PCNPS) to reduce promoter holding.

This was a rare case of defiance by a bank against the central bank.

Kotak’s defiance

The RBI directed Kotak Mahindra Bank to reduce promoters’ stake to 20 percent from 30 percent by December 2018 and to 15 percent by March 2020.

The RBI stipulates that the promoters in private banks shouldn’t own more than 15 percent stake. For banks that have more than 15 percent promoter stake, the RBI sets deadline to dilute the equity stake to comply with the law.

It is commonly interpreted that the central bank meant equity capital when it wrote paid-up capital in its regulations. Most private banks have fallen in line with the RBI directive. But, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s move to issue PNCPS or “preference shares” to reduce promoter holding didn’t go well with the RBI.

Allegedly, with the issuance of PNCPS or “preference shares”, the promoter Uday Kotak’s reduction in stake in the bank doesn’t lead to any dilution in control as the voting rights are not attached to the issue of the preference share capital.

Spirit of the law missing

Banking, legal and corporate governance analysts found fault with Kotak Mahindra Bank for not adhering to the spirit of the law and also with RBI for giving repeated extensions to the bank to comply with 15 percent economic ownership ceiling.

“It's very unfortunate that this matter had reached the court. RBI and Kotak should have resolved this amicably,” said Shriram Subramanian, Founder & MD of InGovern to CNBC-Awaaz.

"It's kind of backdoor capital entry, there is no consultative process, at least there should have been the assurance by Kotak Mahindra Bank to RBI on things related to voting rights,” Subramanian said.

“They haven’t (Kotak Mahindra Bank) followed the law in spirit, but the drafting of the law by RBI is sloppy. RBI should have provided clarity on paid-up capital. The courts go by the language,” said Sandeep Parekh is the founder of Finsec Law Advisors, a financial sector law firm based in Mumbai.

“The (Bombay High) Court stay on the preference issue prima facie means that, RBI has a stronger case,” Parekh said.

Independent market expert Hemindra Hazari called for stern action against Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“In my opinion when Kotak Bank and any of these new private banks accepted the bank license one of the terms for the license was that it would accept the RBI interpretation of all such banking matter. Very clearly in this matter, the Kotak Mahindra Bank's promoter Uday Kotak, are in clear violation of the RBI norm as December 31, and therefore there has to be a stern penalty imposed by the RBI on Kotak Mahindra Bank.,” Hazari said.

“Unlike other new private sector banks that dutifully followed the RBI norm of reducing the promoter's equity stake to close to 15 percent, Kotak Mahindra Bank was noted exception. A regulator can’t make such exemptions to one bank,” Hazari added.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Business #Companies #Kotak Mahindra Bank #RBI

