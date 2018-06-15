App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kotak Mahindra Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via securities

The bank said it will seek the consent of the members (shareholders) for borrowing/raising of funds by way of issue of securities in the nature of unsecured non-convertible debentures in Indian or foreign currencies in the domestic or overseas markets for an amount up to Rs 5,000 crore for its general corporate purposes.

PTI
 
 
Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank plans to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis in one or more tranches. The board of directors of the bank will take up this as a special resolution before the shareholders in its annual general meeting to be held on July 19, the bank said in regulatory filing.

Additionally, it will raise another Rs 500 crore by issuing non-convertible preference shares in one or more tranches.

Stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank closed 0.52 per cent down at Rs 1340.45 on BSE.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 08:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

