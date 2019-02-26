Kotak Mahindra Bank raises foreign investment limit

The hike in the shareholding limit comes as the private-sector lender grapples with a central bank directive on reducing its Chief Executive Uday Kotak's stake in the bank.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on February 26 raised the limit on total shareholding of foreign institutional investors and foreign portfolio investors in the company to 45 percent from 43 percent.The hike in the shareholding limit comes as the private-sector lender grapples with a central bank directive on reducing its Chief Executive Uday Kotak's stake in the bank.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 02:59 pm