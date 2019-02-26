App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Kotak Mahindra Bank raises foreign investment limit

The hike in the shareholding limit comes as the private-sector lender grapples with a central bank directive on reducing its Chief Executive Uday Kotak's stake in the bank.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on February 26 raised the limit on total shareholding of foreign institutional investors and foreign portfolio investors in the company to 45 percent from 43 percent.

The hike in the shareholding limit comes as the private-sector lender grapples with a central bank directive on reducing its Chief Executive Uday Kotak's stake in the bank.
