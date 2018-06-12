Kotak Mahindra Bank looks to divest stake in MCX

Uday Kotak's Kotak Mahindra Bank has begun discussions to divest its stake in Multi Commodity Exchange, which was dealt a blow in December when market regulator Securities and Exchange Board India paved the way for universal exchange.

Kotak Mahindra holds 15 per cent stake in MCX. Other prominent shareholders in the company include ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has a 3.92 per cent stake.

"After implementation of universal exchange from October this year, MCX would be the most impacted, in terms of volumes," said a source who is privy to discussions. "Its peers like NSE and BSE are expected to enter the non-agri segment – which at present is dominated by the MCX- and could shower customers with freebies. This will impact MCX' revenues and thus its valuations, So, Kotak Mahindra Bank may divest its stake before the universal exchange is implemented," added the executive.

Another senior executive from the industry added: "Kotak Mahindra Bank is asking for Rs 1,400 per share, for its stake. Though a premium from MCX's current share price, the rate is a climb down from the Rs 1,600-per-share, the bank was asking for earlier."

At the time of publishing, shares of MCX were trading at Rs 933.

“We don't comment on rumours and speculation”, said Rohit Rao, spokesperson, Kotak Mahindra Bank. While the BSE spokesperson declined to comment, NSE didn't reply to mails.

In July 2014, Kotak Mahindra Bank had bought the stake for Rs 459 crore, or Rs 600 per share, a discount of 24 percent to the then market price of Rs 783. It had made the investment after the National Spot Exchange Limited scam broke out, and Forward Market Commission directed FTIL to reduce its stake in MCX to below 2 percent.

Sources say that the BSE may be one of the interested players to buy the stake from Kotak Mahindra Bank. In 2014, BSE was vying for a stake, but was not entertained by the MCX management.

"BSE had already announced that it will get into the commodity space through the non-agri segment. So it makes sense for it to invest in MCX," said the executive quoted above. "On the other hand, as NSE already has 15 percent stake in National Commodity Derivative Exchange, it may not be allowed to invest in a second exchange, as per the present rules," added the executive.

This is not the first time that Kotak Mahindra Bank is trying to monetise its investments. Chicago Mercantile Exchange was also keen to buy Kotak Bank's stake in 2016 but differences over valuations had stalled talks.

The market also expects consolidation in the commodity exchange space. One of the leading broking house commodity expert told Moneycontrol: "There is no space for more exchanges in the commodity segment. In commodity exchange, the daily market is worth up to Rs 25,000 crores, which is very less as compared to the equities volumes. The scope for expansion is also limited."