Kotak Life declares Rs 591 crore bonus for policyholders in FY21

Kotak Life Insurance Company Limited (Kotak Life) has announced a bonus of Rs 591 crore to eligible participating policyholders for FY21. This is an increase of 41 percent over the bonus declared for FY20.

The bonus is applicable to traditional (with profit) policies and is the allocation of surplus generated under the with-profits fund of the company to with-profit policyholders.

Bonuses declared in each financial year are accrued and paid out at the time of maturity or exit and cash bonus or special one off bonuses will also be paid out on specific policy events as per policy conditions.

When it comes to persistency buckets, Kotak Life had a 13th month persistency ratio (first renewal premium) of 89.61 percent on premium basis and 83.42 percent on policy basis.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, "We are pleased to announce an increase in the bonus declared and help support our customers during these incredibly tough times. Our customers, in turn, have demonstrated their loyalty – which can be seen in the high persistency ratios of the company."