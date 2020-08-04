Kodak TV to invest Rs 500 crore in three years for manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh

Kodak TV India will invest about Rs 500 crore over the next three years in a fully automated television (TV) manufacturing plant in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The new India manufacturing plant will be used to develop and test Android TV products within India and reduce dependency on other countries, the company said in a statement.

“Currently, the Indian TV industry imports most of the raw materials and has a value addition of only 10-12 percent. However, with this investment, Kodak HD LED TV aims to increase value addition to 50-60 per cent. The new plant and R&D Centre will help manufacture technology-driven products and introduce more manufacturing lines aligned to Make in India," said Avneet Singh Marwah, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Super Plastronics (exclusive Kodak brand licensee in India).

The certified Android TV manufacturing plant with complete backward integration and a Research and Development (R&D) centre will be operational by 2021.

The company said that this new facility will have the capacity to produce a million TV sets and will be equipped with two fully automated, AI-enabled manufacturing lines to facilitate near-contactless production.

Further, it said that the increased production capacity will also enable Kodak TV India to export TVs to other major Android TV markets.

In March 2020, Kodak had launched the cheapest Android television in India. It launched a 43-inch television for Rs 23,999, the lowest price for an 'official' Android 4K TV in India. These were the only Google-certified Android TVs get the 'official' tag.

According to Acumen Research and consulting, the global Android TV market size is expected to reach around USD 231 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of around 20 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2026.