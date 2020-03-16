Kodak launches India's lowest-priced Android TV range

Super Plastronics (SPPL), the brand licensee of Kodak in India, has launched Kodak Android televisions on Flipkart.

A 43-inch television will come for Rs 23,999 - the lowest price for an 'official' Android 4K TV in India. Only Google certified Android TVs get the 'official' tag.

The series is available in four variants, 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch. The price of the series starts from Rs. 23,999 for the 43-inch variant to Rs 49,999 for the 65-inch variant. The product will available on Flipkart from March 19.

Currently, prices for official Android 4k TVs in India start from Rs 26,000. When it comes to 55-inch, a similar product by Sony costs Rs 85,999.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics said that this is the biggest launch for the Kodak TV brand in India since its entry into the Indian market in 2016.

When the company entered the Indian market in 2016, it had offered TVs that didn't have the Google tag.

“This is the first bezel-less television manufactured in India and has been produced in our Noida factory. Kodak’s official Android TV is frameless, bezel-less with Dolby Vision, 4k HDR10, Android 9.0 interface,” he added.

Bezel is like a frame around the TV screen.

Kodak is a large player in the online television space and Marwah claimed that it has better brand recall than other online-only players.

Kevin, CloudWalker, Thomson iFFalcon, Micromax are some of the players that sell only online. Marwah explained that since the Kodak brand has been associated with products like cameras in India in the past, its brand recall is higher than the other online TV companies.

In 2019, Kodak TVs had an online market share of 4 percent and is eyeing a 4.5-5 percent market share in 2020.

SPPL is the only brand licensee in India that has partnered with Google, to make in India.

The product

Kodak Android 4K TVs have features like, Dolby Digital plus with DTS TruSurround, multiple connectivity options with USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) with user friendly remote.

The remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store and is also equipped with Google Assistant for smooth navigation.

According to Acumen Research and consulting, the global android TV market size is expected to reach around USD 231 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of around 20 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing integration and extension of multi-media coverage is a natural progression for android TV.

SPPL is targeting to launch new TV models throughout the year. In 2020, SPPL is targeting a turnover of Rs 700 crore for FY 2020-21. With the launch of official android televisions, SPPL aims to witness 100 percent growth in volume sales in 2020 as compared to 60 percent growth in 2019.

Hari Kumar, Senior Director – Large Appliances, Flipkart said that through their payment constructs such as Debit Card EMI, Buy Now Pay Later etc., the e-commerce platform will help take the Kodak brand to the deepest corners of the country.