KM Birla letter: Will discuss with other banks, telecom sector issues a worry, says PNB MD &CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Manging Director and CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao on August 3 said the developments in the telecom sector over the last few days and the lack of clarity over them were a concern for the banking industry.

PNB would discuss with other banks the way forward following Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Manglam Birla’s letter to the government offering to hand over the stake in Vodafone-Idea (Vi).

"Developments in the last few days are areas of concern for the banking industry to look at. Even SBI chairman has given a statement that considering these factors probably banks will not be willing to fund telecom companies in the absence of clarity with respect to these issues," said Rao in a conference call on August 3.

Birla’s letter came after the Supreme Court on July 23 rejected Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices' plea seeking re-computation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)–related dues.

In 2020, the court had given 10 years to telecom service providers to pay Rs 93,520 crore of AGR-related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government.

"Having said that as of today, the exposure of PNB is not very high to impact the balance sheet. However, we will be definitely discussing with other bankers to see what kind of action we need to take looking forward considering the statement given by Mr Birla," said Rao, adding that there were no defaults so far.

In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on June 7, Birla sought clarity on AGR, adequate moratorium on spectrum dues and floor pricing, adding without immediate and active government support Vi’s operations would be at an "irretrievable point of collapse".

Birla also cited that investors had also sought clarity on these issues. He said that, with a “sense of duty” towards 27 crore customers, the telecom giant was willing to hand over its stake to a public sector unit (PSU), a government entity or a domestic financial entity.

"Happy to work with the government to urgently explore all possible solutions, without consideration of our private interest," he said.

Birla also said that the telecom company was yet to approach Chinese investors. He said that foreign investors wanted to see a clear government intent to have a three-player telecom market.

Vodafone Idea's exposure to banks is close to Rs 30,000 crore and spectrum dues of Rs 94,200 crore. Total AGR dues as assessed by the department of telecom (DoT) is estimated at Rs 58,254 crore. Vi has, so far, paid Rs 7,854 crore and the company’s self-assessment of dues stand at Rs 21,533 crore. AGR dues are to be paid in 10 annual instalments starting FY22.

Eight top banks led by SBI have large exposure to Vodafone Idea. In terms of percentage to book, IDFC First Bank, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank top the list.