App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

KKR to buy control of REEL for $530 million, one of India's biggest buyouts

KKR will buy the stake via a combination of primary and secondary investments, in a deal that gives the waste management company an enterprise value of $925 million.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Courtesy: Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd
Courtesy: Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd

Private equity firm KKR & Co said it will acquire a 60 percent stake in India's Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL) for $530 million, adding it was one of India's largest buyouts.

KKR will buy the stake via a combination of primary and secondary investments, in a deal that gives the waste management company an enterprise value of $925 million.

The deal comes at a time when the country is focused on reducing pollution and improving sanitation infrastructure via its Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission - an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The main aim is to eliminate open defecation by October 2019 by building individual and public toilets.

KKR India's CEO Sanjay Nayar said REEL is the only comprehensive environmental management company offering end-to-end services across India and that its work uniquely supports the Swachh Bharat Mission.

REEL also recycles paper, plastic and chemicals and focuses on renewable energy generation using waste. It operates 14 hazardous waste management facilities, 15 biomedical waste disposal facilities and over 28 municipal solid waste management facilities in India well as businesses in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #Business #Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.