KKR to acquire nearly 10% stake in Shriram General Insurance

Private equity fund KKR on April 11 announced that it will acquire close to 10 percent stake in Shriram General Insurance (SGI), a subsidiary of Shriram Group.

Both the companies have signed "definitive agreements under which, subject to the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, KKR will acquire a 9.99 percent stake in Shriram General Insurance", a press release noted.

Moneycontrol had, on December 28, reported that KKR was in advanced talks with SGI to seal an investment deal.

According to SGI Managing Director and CEO Anil Kumar Aggarwal, KKR's alignment with the company will be beneficial due to their "global insurance expertise".

"We look forward to collaborating closely to strengthen Shriram General Insurance’s offerings to Indian consumers and achieve continued success," he said.

"Shriram General Insurance has been one of the standout performers in India’s fast-growing general insurance industry, and continues to build on their record by developing new capabilities, channels, and products to meet the growing needs of Indian consumers," Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO of KKR India, said.

The US-based KKR has been making investments in insurance and financial services companies in the Indian market, including SBI Life Insurance, Max Life, Housing Development Finance Corporation, a leading housing finance company and Five-Star Business Finance.

Since setting up its Mumbai office in 2009, KKR has made more than 20 investments in India with more than a dozen active portfolio companies at present.

SGI, which is the latest to be added to its list, was founded in 2008 as a joint venture between Shriram Capital, the holding company for Shriram Group’s financial services business and Sanlam Limited, a leading pan-African financial services group.

SGI’s gross written premium (GWP) was Rs 2,139 crore for FY21, a fall from Rs 2,455 crore in FY20. The profit after tax stood at Rs 592 crore for FY21, down from Rs 741 crore in FY20.