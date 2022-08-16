English
    KKR sells its entire 27% stake in Max Health, raises Rs 9,290 crore

    The stock dropped 1.3 percent to Rs 357 on BSE at 9.20 am. So far this year it fell over 18 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    Representative image

    US private equity major KKR on August 16 sold its entire 27 percent stake in hospital chain Max Healthcare and raised Rs 9,290 crore through the transaction.

    The stake sale, via a block deal, happened in three tranches. In total, over 26 crore shares changed hands, and Moneycontrol has learnt that PE player KKR has hived off its entire stake in the hospital chain.

    Shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd opened sharply lower on Tuesday.  The stock dropped 1.3 percent to Rs 357 on BSE at 9.20 am. So far this year it fell over 18 percent.

    The shares in Max Healthcare were acquired by KKR in 2018, along with Mumbai-headquartered Radiant, at Rs 80 apiece.

    As of June last year, Kayak Investments, which is the KKR-affiliated entity that invested in the healthcare company, held 45.63 crore shares or 47.24 percent stake in Max Healthcare. On September 29, 2021, the company sold 8.44 crore shares for Rs 2,956 crore through open market transactions. The shares were picked up by HDFC Mutual Fund, Veritas Funds Plc and SBI Mutual Fund, among others.

    The KKR-affiliate sold another 10 percent stake in the company for nearly Rs 3,300 crore in March 2022. The buyers included SBI Mutual Fund, Pension Fund Global and Smaller Cap World Fund.
