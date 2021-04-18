KKR controlled Ramky Enviro Engineers revives strategic review plans

American private equity giant KKR and its portfolio company Ramky Enviro Engineers, a top environmental solutions player based in Hyderabad, have revived plans to explore strategic options at a time when both corporates and investors are warming up to the ESG theme, sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) refers to the three metrics for measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business.

“The firm has invited a clutch of global and domestic investment bankers to make pitches in the next few days. They will evaluate either an IPO (initial public offering) or a stake sale by KKR. Both the options are on the table ,” one of the individuals above told Moneycontrol.

KKR announced the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in the firm in August 2018 for $530 million. Back then, it was the largest buyout by a PE fund in India’s environmental services sector. The investment was part of the private equity firm’s impact investing strategy, which refers to identifying businesses with positive social or environmental impact.

The remaining 40 percent stake in the firm is held by Ayodhya Rami Reddy, the founder and chairman of the diversified Ramky Group, which is present in infrastructure, environmental services, pharmaceuticals, and consultancy services.

“These are early days and a final call has not been taken yet on the value unlocking plans but this seems like a dual track process as of now,” added a second source.

A third source confirmed the plans for a strategic review saying the firm may lean towards an IPO. In January 2021, Thane based Antony Waste Handling Cell, a key player in the municipal waste management industry, made it debut on the domestic bourses.

All the three individuals above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

In response to an email query from Moneycontrol, KKR declined to comment on “market speculation”. Ramky Enviro Engineers also declined to comment.

In April 2020, Bloomberg had reported that KKR was considering the sale of its controlling stake in Ramky Enviro Engineers.

WHAT IS A DUAL TRACK PROCESS?

A “dual-track process” means that a firm mulling an exit transaction has chosen to go down the path of conducting an initial public offering while also pursuing a possible M&A exit.

According to a report by PwC, “most commonly, we see a dual track strategy by private equity (PE) sponsors and venture capital firms which involve pursuing an IPO while simultaneously exploring the sale of portfolio companies through a private auction.”

“We see variations in how dual-track strategies are executed, depending on factors such as market conditions, sponsor motivations, and resources available. Firms may choose to be proactive or reactive in their approach—either openly pursuing willing buyers while moving closer to an IPO, or only considering purchase offers they receive,” the report added.

KNOWING RAMKY ENVIRO ENGINEERS

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL) is one of Asia’s leading providers of comprehensive environment management services. REEL offers environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories.

According to its website, the firm manages approximately 6 million tonnes per annum of municipal solid waste in 21 cities spread across India. In addition, it also manages over 1 million tonnes per annum of industrial hazardous waste. REEL is a dominant player in this segment and operates 18 industrial waste management facilities distributed over 12 states across India and the Middle East.

It’s biomedical waste management footprint has facilities in 20 cities across India, servicing more than 3,40,000 hospital beds and 30,000 health care establishments. The firm manages and recycles emerging waste streams and operates 5 construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling facilities in India. It is also present in automated car park management and facilities management.

REEL has a global footprint spread across 60 locations in India, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Tanzania.