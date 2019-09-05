App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KKR completes EuroKids acquisition from Gaja Capital

KKR has acquired the majority stake from the existing investor consortium led by Gaja Capital

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global investment firm KKR has completed the acquisition of educational services provider EuroKids. It acquired a majority stake from the existing investor consortium led by Gaja Capital.

EuroKids will continue to be managed by its team of educators, administrators and management team led by Co-Founder & Group CEO Prajodh Rajan, who will also remain a shareholder.

In a statement, the company said KKR will work closely with EuroKids and its portfolio of brands to identify both organic and inorganic growth opportunities and ways to enhance offerings and practices.

"Areas of focus include tech-enabled/digital learning and tailored pedagogy to provide more students with access to a world-class, holistic education," said the statement.

KKR makes its investment from its Asian Fund III. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Having acquired Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High franchise in 2017, EuroKids has a track record of mergers & acquisitions in the education services space. The company said it looks to continue adding high-quality education brands to its portfolio.

EuroKids is one of India’s largest education services providers in the pre-school and K-12 segments. It has more than 120,000 students from 1,115 pre-schools and 35 K-12 schools across five countries.

KKR has an expertise in the education space, including through its former investments in Cognita Schools, a UK-based global private schools group, Weld North Education, a platform operator of digital and SaaS educational solutions, and Kindercare, a US-based operator of early-education and childcare education facilities.

EY-Parthenon, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Barclays and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as advisors to KKR. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to the company and the sellers. Nishith Desai & Associates was the legal advisor to the company, and Pioneer Legal being the legal advisor to Gaja Capital.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies

