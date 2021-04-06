KKR closes $15 billion Asian Fund IV, largest In Asia-Pac region

This fund is currently the largest private equity fund dedicated to investing in the Asia Pacific region.[Representative image]

Leading global investment firm KKR announced on April 6 the final close of KKR Asian Fund IV, a $15 billion fund focused on investments in private equity transactions across the Asia Pacific region. KKR will be investing approximately $1.3 billion in capital alongside fund investors through the firm and its employees’ commitments. This fund is currently the largest private equity fund dedicated to investing in the Asia Pacific region.

“Over the last 16 years we have strategically built our Asia Pacific platform and diverse regional team to unlock what we believe are some of the most compelling investment opportunities in the world given Asia Pacific’s growth and dynamism,” said Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific.

“Our new flagship private equity fund meaningfully adds to our multi-asset platform and strengthens our investment position across the region. We are grateful to our investors who have acknowledged the success of our Asia Pacific strategy and share our conviction in the tremendous potential that the region’s businesses hold.”

Also Read: KKR seeks $12 billion for flagship infrastructure fund

“India is an important part of KKR’s Asia Pacific investment strategy across all our asset classes. The country’s dynamic population and strong economic fundamentals are fueling the growth of India’s innovative and disruptive homegrown companies," said Gaurav Trehan, Partner at KKR India.

"The successful close of Asian Fund IV further enhances our ability to bring KKR’s trusted partnership approach, global network and deep industry expertise to Indian entrepreneurs, founders and management teams as they position their businesses to capture the opportunities locally and overseas,”

Don't Miss | KKR-Reliance Retail deal: Here's all you need to know about the private equity giant

Through Asian Fund IV, KKR plans to pursue opportunities stemming from rising consumption and urbanization trends, as well as corporate carve-outs, spin-offs, and consolidation as companies look to optimize their portfolios.

The investment giant launched its Asia Pacific platform in 2005, and today has over $30 billion in assets under management in the region across strategies, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit. KKR’s Asia Pacific Private Equity portfolio currently includes investments in approximately 60 companies in 11 countries across the region.