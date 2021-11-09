MARKET NEWS

English
KKR appoints KV Kamath as senior advisor for KKR India

KKR appoints KV Kamath as senior advisor for KKR India

KV Kamath has been associated with institutions like ICICI Bank, Asian Development Bank and New Development Bank.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST

Global Investment firm KKR, on November 9, appointed KV Kamath as senior advisor to KKR India, the firm said in a release.

Kamath is a financial services veteran and has more than five decades of experience in building and leading large Indian businesses, he also served as the first president of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by BRICS nations.

Kamath was also the Chairman of ICICI Bank and Infosys Limited. He began his career in ICICI's Project Finance division in 1971 and led to establish several new business lines at ICICI Bank. In 1996 he was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI, which later merged with ICICI Bank.

 

Gaurav Trehan, Partner & CEO of KKR India, said in a release, “We are pleased to welcome K.V. as a senior advisor to our team in India, and are excited to learn from his terrific insights as we continue to invest in the growth of India."

Close

Kamath said, “KKR has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to India, and the firm today stands out as one of the highest-caliber investors in innovative, market-leading companies in the country and worldwide."

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #KKR
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:33 pm

