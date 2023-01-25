Kishore Biyani resigns as executive chairman and director of Future Retail

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd said on January 24 that Kishore Biyani has resigned as the company's Executive Chairman and Director, effective January 23, 2023.

"The resignation letter of Mr. Kishore Biyani shall be placed before the Committee of Creditors, as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with rules and regulations framed thereunder," Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

In his resignation letter, attached in the regulatory filing, Biyani stated, "In spite of various hurdles in terms of scarcity of monetary resources and personnel, the earlier management has taken all possible steps and actions to support various requirements of the Resolution Professional."

"While the Company was always my passion and I have done everything in my power for its growth, I have to accept reality and move on," Biyani added.

