App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group targets $1 trillion in revenue by 2047

Addressing participants at India Retail Forum 2018 held in Mumbai on Wednesday, Biyani said that since we now know the buying behaviour of consumers, our factories will now plan production based on data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Future Group is targeting $1 trillion in revenue by 2047, according to Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani. This will be driven by technology, which would help capture consumer behaviour and data.

Commenting on India’s retail potential, Biyani said consumption will receive a huge boost once per capita income touches $2,000. “This will propel consumption to $2 trillion and the Indian economy to $5 trillion by 2030.” Economists expect consumption to explode once per capita income crosses $2,000.

Addressing participants at India Retail Forum 2018 held in Mumbai on Wednesday, Biyani said that since we now know the buying behaviour of consumers, our factories will now plan production based on data.

On expansion plans, he said the group is currently opening two small format stores a day and the pace will increase to three small format stores a day soon and five stores a day by next year. Small format stores owned by Future Retail are Easyday, Heritage Fresh, and Nilgiris. “We don’t look at expansion as Tier II or Tier III cities but as east, west, north and south. The next 10 years is exciting for consumption,” he said.

related news

To engage customers better, the group would also explore movies and Biyani said the same would not be restricted to 2-3 movies.

Candidly admitting about being ignorant in its early days and lucky to get away with it, Biyani said, “I want to build the group into the biggest consumer business that the country has ever seen in less than 10 years with our own distribution.”

When asked if he plans to retire anytime soon, he aptly concluded on a positive note: “Everyone wants to retire, but I don’t want to retire hurt.”
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Future Group

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.