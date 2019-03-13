Kingfisher cancels some flights on employee stir

Kingfisher Airlines said on Monday it has cancelled some flights due to "employee agitation on account of delayed salaries," further worsening troubles for the debt-laden carrier.

"We will operate approximately 80 percent of our planned schedule. We expect to return to our full schedule shortly," the company said in a statement.

Kingfisher, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs at least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy.