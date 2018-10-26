KidZania to start operations in Bengaluru

Strengthened by tie-ups with companies like Google, Yes Bank and Maruti Suzuki, Mexico's interactive indoor theme park Kidzania is looking at bolstering its presence in India. Co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, it is planning to invest close to Rs 90 crore in its Bengaluru facility, scheduled to open in 2019.

While expansion to the south had been on the cards for more than two years now, lack of appropriate location with close to 1 lakh sq ft of area deferred it. KidZania, however, has finally zeroed in on a location in Bengaluru.

"We want a facility in the southern part of the country and Bengaluru has been finalised for the same. Since our concept is completely different from any activity centre for children we would want to focus on increasing the innovation and take kids out of their video gaming addiction and introduce them to more engaging real life like games," said Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, director, marketing, KidZania India.

Spread over 75,000 square feet in Mumbai, and 96,000 square feet in Delhi-NCR, the annual revenue of both the parks is in excess of Rs 75 crore.

"Revenue from ticket-sales at KidZania is 60 per cent whereas non-ticketing income is 40 percent and comes from brand partnerships, F&B, merchandise selling and others. Tickets at the facilities start at Rs 1,000 and go up to Rs 1,500 depending on the number of hours spent," added Sekhon.

KidZania is an interactive indoor theme park for children.

KidZania was founded in Mexico City in 1997.The first edutainment centre was opened in 1999 in Mexico. As of today, KidZania is present in 24 cities across 19 countries.

In India, KidZania is operational in Noida and Mumbai. The franchise license for KidZania in India is owned by Imagination Edutainment India Pvt Ltd. whose share-holders are Singapore-based KidZ Inc, Comcraft Group, Xander Group, Maxfield Management Limited. They collectively hold 74 percent. The rest of the 26 percent is held by Shah Rukh Khan in his personal capacity.