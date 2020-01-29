Khadi dissociates itself from meat, alcohol

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has procured new trademark registrations to ensure its brand image is not tarnished by vendors of meat and alcohol who misuse their symbols.

Notably, the Khadi commission sent nearly 200 notices in December concerning the misuse of its brand name.

The registrations were secured under the NICE classifications of the Trade Marks Act for five of its most common symbols, reported The Economic Times.

Khadi trademarks are registered under classes 20, 29, and 33. All the three categories include items that are believed to be opposed to the Gandhian Philosophy that preaches teetotalism and non-violence. For instance, trademark Class 20 includes horn and bone, among other objects made of wood, reed, etc, while Class 29 trademark includes edibles, such as dairy products, poultry, fish, meat extracts, etc. Class 33, on the other hand, lists alcoholic beverages.

Speaking about obtaining trademark registrations under the aforementioned classes, VK Saxena, Chairman, KVIC, said: “The decision to register the Khadi trademarks under classes 20, 29 and 33 were taken to prevent any unauthorised use of the trademarks which are in the negative list of activities of KVIC. Protection of a brand includes prevention of misuse and unauthorised use by a third party. Imagine what negative impact would be produced if someone misuses ‘Khadi’ to name his meat or alcohol shop.”

He added: “Due to the negligence of previous governments, private players have got away with registering these symbols to further their personal motives. It is our duty to prevent any form of wrongful use of the Khadi trademarks for the products khadi doesn’t want to associate with.”

KVIC has procured wordmark registration for ‘Khadi’ under 26 classes and ‘Sarvodaya’ wordmark under six classes. Apart from that, they have applied for the logo of ‘Charkha’ to be registered as the ‘Certification Mark’.