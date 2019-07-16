KFA woes: Stalemate over staff salaries continues

Meeting between the Kingfisher Airlines management and its staff has failed to yield any results, say CNBC-TV18 sources. The inconclusive meet between both parties means that the loss-laden carrier which has stopped operations following a flash strike by a section of its employees, may face a prolonged shutdown until it clears a salary backlog going back months.

The airline's CEO, Sanjay Aggarwal on Tuesday met the aviation regulator to restart after it settled employees' dues in the next few days.

The debt-ridden airline was grounded Monday as it had to cancel all its 50 flights after a section of its employees went on a flash strike on Sunday demanding payment of their dues, pending since March.

Striking employees claim that non-payment of salaries has affected their morale and has also built up stress levels that can also affect operational safety.





