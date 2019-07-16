App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

KFA woes: Stalemate over staff salaries continues

Meeting between the Kingfisher Airlines management and its staff has failed to yield any results. The inconclusive meet between both parties means that the loss-laden carrier which has stopped operations following a flash strike by a section of its employees, may face a prolonged shutdown until it clears a salary backlog going back months.

 
 
Meeting between the Kingfisher Airlines management and its staff has failed to yield any results, say CNBC-TV18 sources. The inconclusive meet between both parties means that the loss-laden carrier which has stopped operations following a flash strike by a section of its employees, may face a prolonged shutdown until it clears a salary backlog going back months.


The airline's CEO, Sanjay Aggarwal on Tuesday met the aviation regulator to restart after it settled employees' dues in the next few days.


The debt-ridden airline was grounded Monday as it had to cancel all its 50 flights after a section of its employees went on a flash strike on Sunday demanding payment of their dues, pending since March.


 Striking employees claim that non-payment of salaries has affected their morale and has also built up stress levels that can also affect operational safety.


Debt-ridden Kingfisher Airlines, which has stopped operations following a flash strike by a section of its employees, is expected to face a prolonged shutdown until it clears a salary backlog going back months.

The cash-strapped airlines on Tuesday reportedly told the aviation regulator to restart after it settled employees' dues in the next few days. The announcement was made by Kingfisher's chief executive Sanjay Agarwal who was summoned here by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to give a status report on the airline's functioning.



