Kerala's private banks hire top talent, tweak gameplan to gain national focus

Till recently, private banks based out of Kerala were largely region-focused. These banks bet on local business communities for growth. Except some presence in major metros, they did not have a strong national focus.

That isn’t the case any longer.

Kerala-based private lenders are preparing to rebuild their image with a national focus. Of late, some of these banks have been hiring top executives from big competitors to shape their growth strategy.

Recently, Thrissur-headquartered South Indian Bank hired former ICICI Bank executive Murali Ramakrishnan as its new CEO. Ramakrishnan would be the first MD and CEO of South Indian Bank coming on board from a private sector lender. In the past, the top bosses at South Indian Bank have joined from public sector lenders, chiefly State Bank of India.

Similarly, CSB Bank, another Kerala-based lender, hired Pralay Mondal as the bank’s President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT). Mondal was previously with Axis Bank as executive director and head of retail.

“These banks want to strengthen their management capabilities to take on the competition at national level,” said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, CARE Ratings. “They already have a strong deposit franchise. They want to expand it,” said Agarwal.

Capital boost

Not just hiring top talent, banks are also strengthening their capital base to prepare for the COVID impact and competition.

Early this month, South Indian Bank said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,250 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments. The board has approved raising up to Rs 750 crore or its equivalent amount in foreign currencies, by issuance of equity shares/other securities including through public issue, private placement and/or preferential issue, among others, in one or more tranches.

The bank’s board also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of debt instruments in domestic and/or foreign markets on a private placement basis. Similarly, Federal Bank’s board had given nod early this year to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore to fund its growth plans. Armed with capital and new leadership, these banks are well-positioned to grow but the path will be challenging, said analysts.

“Getting an experienced person to head the operations gives a boost for the bank. However, that is only one part. They need capital and strong strategies. Growing big at national level isn’t easy,” said Jaikishan Parmar, analyst, Angel Broking.

Focus shifts to gold loans

As slowdown has gripped the economy and COVID-19 worsened the situation, some of the banks have shifted their focus to safer retail loans from high-risk corporate lending. Of these, gold loans have gained focus. For instance, at the end of June quarter, CSB Bank has about 32 percent of its total loan book tied to gold loans, or Rs 3,849 crore.

This portfolio has sharply gone up by 28 percent over the year from Rs 3,004 crore in the year-ago period.

With one-third of the loan book in gold loans, CSB Bank has indicated a clear shift in its business in a tough market. Gold loans are safer retail loans, backed by a collateral that never fails. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxing the loan-to-value ratio of these loans, the product has turned even more attractive for banks.

Like CSB Bank, Federal Bank too is focusing on the gold loan in a big way. The bank is targeting gold loan growth to touch 35 percent during FY21 as against 29 percent in FY20, managing director and chief executive of the bank, Shyam Srinivasan told PTI recently.

At Rs 9,600 crore, the bank's gold loan book is about 8 percent of the overall loan book, and there is ample room to grow it as the same was at 15 percent of the book at the peak, he said.

Legacy issues

In fact, among the Kerala-based banks, Dhanlaxmi Bank was the first that made an attempt to break from the traditional ways and bring in radical operational changes.

A few years ago, Dhanlaxmi Bank, had embarked upon a restructuring drive. It had hired former Reliance Capital head, Amitabh Chaturvedi, as its MD and CEO. Chaturvedi kicked off aggressive expansion plans.

But the expansion plans didn’t go down well with the old-timers in the bank. Their complaint was that increased operating costs outweighed the gains. When the financial performance didn’t pick up in a commensurate manner, things came to a head.

“Chaturvedi attempted to bring in radical changes. Some of the steps like a more technology-oriented approach were good but the rapid expansion came at a cost,” said a former senior executive of the bank.

During the Chaturvedi era, between 2008 and 2012, Dhanlaxmi hired around 3,000 employees, taking its headcount to more than 4,000. The wage bill rose to around Rs 250 crore in March 2011 from less than Rs 62 crore in March 2009.

But, things have changed since then, said a senior board member of Dhanlaxmi Bank. “These banks have a strong focus now on professionalism,” said CS Gopinath, a director on the board of Dhanlaxmi Bank. “That isn’t the case now. Everyone wants to grow and are looking at all ways to do so,” said Gopinath.

COVID challenge

COVID makes the growth challenge even more difficult for these banks. At least one-third of the loans are under moratorium for the banking industry. A good portion of these loans could go for restructuring. This will effectively prolong the uncertainty on the actual status of loan defaults.

“Impact will be higher for smaller private banks compared with bigger banks as these banks have exposure to local firms,” said Parmar of Angel Broking.

Despite challenges, these private lenders are determined for expansion at a national level. Can their new leaders achieve this? Only time will tell.