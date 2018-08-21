Kerala floods: White goods makers face double whammy of damaged stock and irate customers

A global white goods major has so far received over 50 requests for replacement of refrigerators in Kerala. But the company is in a fix because, on the one hand, customers don’t have the necessary documents, and on the other, their stores in the state are still flooded.

The Kerala deluge has led to the loss of over 370 lives and destruction of thousands of acres of land across the state causing severe damage to products and offices of several large companies. Consumer durable firms are no exceptions.

Assessing the damage

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi VIjayan estimated the state's losses at Rs 20,000 crore. Crops over 40,000 crore hectares are likely to have been lost, as also several shops and establishments. These include several small entrepreneurs whose factories, raw materials and finished products.

“The real extent of the losses will only be known by next week. We have been unable to reach the personnel and expect all the products to be damaged due to flood water,” said the president of a large consumer electronics major. He added customers have threatened to file cases, but even the dealers are helpless since they too are out of stock.

Most of the white goods companies use a dealership model of distribution in the country. This means instead of investing and setting up a store, they partner with large dealers in regional locations.

Products like refrigerators which are also used to store essential medicines and injections are the most in demand to be replaced.

Warranties and coverage

The biggest question for companies is whether the warranty on products should cover water damage. A regular warranty excludes liquid damages. So if you have brought a television and happen to drop water on it the next day, the warranty will not cover it.

Companies are assessing whether to apply a blanket exclusion on the flood damage or to offer replacements at cheaper costs. According to a report, the consumer durables market in Kerala is roughly Rs 3,000 crore a year. Of this, almost Rs 500 crore of sales are done during the Onam festival.

Onam falls on August 25 this year, but festivities will be muted. Its a double whammy for companies that had piled up stocks ahead of Onam.

Dealers who Moneycontrol spoke with, said they will wait for the water to recede, clean out the shop premises and then place fresh orders.

Submerged houses also mean people would have lost the product purchase documents. For stores with no digital data storage facility, retrieving information will be another major challenge.

“Physical bills are a must to get a product replaced. In the absence of data, it is an uphill task to differentiate genuine customers from the rest,” said the regional head of a large electronics goods firm.

Home insurance could partly compensate losses

Customers having an insurance for the home and its contents will get a free replacement for all products. This will include all electronic goods that are installed in the house. Here, even if the electronics company refuses to replace the item, consumers can get the money reimbursed by the insurance company.

However, with home insurance penetration rates being less than 5 percent, it is unlikely that many households will have the product.

For now, it is wait-and-watch for the customers who want essential products like geysers, water purifiers and refrigerators to be replaced immediately; even as white goods firms are taking stock.