Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods: Vistara to start special flights from Trivandrum

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to provide relief flights to those stranded in Kerala.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to help people stranded in Kerala due to the floods, Vistara has  started flights from Trivandrum to help evacuate as many people as possible.

Vistara has made a special arrangement by operating flights to and from Trivandrum, and the flights will be operational from August 16 to August 17. The operational area at Cochin have been severely affected due to heavy rains and several airlines have cancelled their flights.

Passengers will have the option of re-scheduling their flights from Trivandrum on a first come first serve basis. No fees would be chargeable for re-scheduling.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to provide relief flights to those stranded in Kerala and ensure tickets are not overpriced. Special relief flights would be available to passengers stranded at Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chennai on Wednesday.

The government has notified all airlines to reschedule their flights. Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted.

Jet Airways and Air India have extended their support.

With a red alert in 14 districts, the death toll in Kerala has risen to 80, and  35 dams have been opened in the state.
tags #Companies #India #Kerala floods #Trending News #Vistara

