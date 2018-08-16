Kerala floods: Vistara to start special flights from Trivandrum

In order to help people stranded in Kerala due to the floods, Vistara has started flights from Trivandrum to help evacuate as many people as possible.



Update #3: We are operating special flights to Trivandrum in view of Kochi airport closure. Flights will operate from Delhi and Chennai. Economy Class fares will be capped at Rs 10k/7.5k respectively one way. We don’t normally operate to TRV,and have made special arrangements. pic.twitter.com/phYeO1LkrB

— Vistara (@airvistara) August 15, 2018

Vistara has made a special arrangement by operating flights to and from Trivandrum, and the flights will be operational from August 16 to August 17. The operational area at Cochin have been severely affected due to heavy rains and several airlines have cancelled their flights.

Passengers will have the option of re-scheduling their flights from Trivandrum on a first come first serve basis. No fees would be chargeable for re-scheduling.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to provide relief flights to those stranded in Kerala and ensure tickets are not overpriced. Special relief flights would be available to passengers stranded at Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chennai on Wednesday.

The government has notified all airlines to reschedule their flights. Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted.



We have asked all airlines, domestic and foreign, to reschedule their Cochin flights either from Trivandrum or from Calicut. For international flights, this will require special dispensation which has been granted considering the emergencyDGCA is coordinating.#KeralaFlood — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 15, 2018



Jet Airways and Air India have extended their support.



#FlyAI : #update @KochiAirport

Due to current suspension of service at Kochi airport, AI963, scheduled to fly from Cochin to Jeddah, will operate from Trivandrum Airport on 16th August, 2018. Dep 1730 local time and arrival 2045 local time at Jeddah. — Air India (@airindiain) August 15, 2018

With a red alert in 14 districts, the death toll in Kerala has risen to 80, and 35 dams have been opened in the state.