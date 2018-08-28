Kerala floods: Consumer durables firms offer free servicing, discount on spare parts for damaged appliances

Consumer durables firms are now offering free servicing as well as a discount on spare parts for the goods damaged by the Kerala floods. The floods led to a loss of about 375 lives and economic losses of Rs 20,000 crore.

Large companies including Godrej Appliances, LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool are offering free servicing and a discount of 50 percent for spare parts of the goods damaged due to the rainfall and subsequent flooding across Kerala.

Most of the offers are being extended till the second to third week of September. It is likely that specific camps will be set up in certain locations and the appliances will be repaired there.

Moneycontrol spoke to a few dealers as well as customer care representatives of the white goods companies to ascertain the veracity of the claims. “The offer will be valid for the next few weeks and customers can use the official number to register a request for service,” said a dealer.



We, at Godrej Appliances, salute the indomitable spirit of Kerala. As a token of support, we are providing a free service camp in Kerala for all flood-hit Godrej Appliances. Call us on our toll-free number 1800 209 5511 to schedule a visit. pic.twitter.com/mCPugDO4G6

— Godrej Appliances (@GodrejAppliance) August 23, 2018

The companies quoted above did not immediately respond to a query sent by Moneycontrol.

While customers with warranty cards will definitely be at an advantage, it will not be mandatory for to have the card to get the service.

Most of the damages to appliances in the Kerala floods pertain to the water seepage into the products. While some white goods are partially water resistant, if a product is submerged in water for a longer duration it can damage the internal circuits.

How to claim benefits of the services for Kerala floods:

--Dial the official toll-free customer care number of the company

--Register a complaint for repair

--Keep the warranty number ready (if available). Else, registered mobile number will suffice

--A service representative will be sent home for repairs