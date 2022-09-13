English
    Kellogg India net profit jumps 43% in FY22: Tofler

    The food products company reported a 14 percent growth in total revenue for the financial year 2022.

    September 13, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

    Kellogg India, known for its ready-to-eat cereals and other convenience foods sold under the brand Kellogg’s, witnessed a 43 percent jump in net profit for the financial year 2022 (FY22), according to business intelligence platform Tofler.

    The company in FY22 reported a net profit of Rs 103 crore as compared to Rs 72 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company’s total revenue during the period surged by 14 percent to Rs 1,352 crore, as opposed to Rs 1,185 crore registered in FY21, said Tofler.

    Kellogg India is a subsidiary of Kellogg’s Company, USA. The company earlier this year had appointed Prashant Peres as its managing director for India and South Asia.

    The parent in a significant move in June had announced the splitting of its business into three independent companies, by spinning off its US, Canadian, and Caribbean cereal and plant-based businesses.

    The company said that this trifurcation of the company is aimed at creating a greater strategic, operational, and financial focus for both the company and its stakeholders.

    However, its three international regions – Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) – will remain almost entirely intact.
