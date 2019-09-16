Keedera Capital to invest Rs 392cr in Lenskart, values eye-wear co around Rs 8,200cr

Lenskart will raise Rs 392 crore from private equity firm Kedaara Capital, valuing the online and offline eye-wear retail company around Rs 8,200 crore, reports The Times of India.

The report sourced documents from Tofler, a business intelligence firm, that shows Lenskart is issuing over 60 lakh compulsorily-convertible-cumulative-preference shares to Kedaara’s two entities at a per-share value of over Rs 638.

Kedaara Capital may also buy shares from existing investors in a secondary sale, which will raise another Rs 10 crore, the report stated.

The private equity firm has also backed other companies like Mahindra Logistics, AU Small Finance Bank, Manyavar, etc

Lenskart is in advanced stages of raising money from other investors like SoftBank, the report said. The company has raised about Rs 15 crore from secondary sales of share to investors. It also raised Rs 12-13 crore as primary capital for expanding its business internationally.