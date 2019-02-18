Kaya aims at mass distribution for its new skincare brand Kaya Youth via Marico's launch

Kaya Limited, which recently re-positioned itself from being just a skincare clinic, has signed a licensing agreement with Marico to launch a new brand called Kaya Youth.

Talking to Moneycontrol about the exact nature of the agreement and how this arrangement will help the two companies, Rajiv Nair, CEO of Kaya Group, said, “We have created a licensing agreement with Marico. We are now providing a sub-brand called Kaya Youth specifically targeted towards the entry mid-price points, so sub-Rs 400 price points. Marico is bringing a range of skincare products. So, we are providing them with the brand name under license, which means there’s a royalty arrangement between them and us.”

He added that as Marico is trying to build a skincare portfolio, it needs credible brands because of the highly competitive nature of the market.

“This is a great opportunity for them to use the brand Kaya,” he said.

For Marico, by launching Kaya's new sub-brand, the company will try and reduce its dependence on hair oil and edible oil. The strategy is also to shift focus to a premium portfolio.

As for Kaya’s new range, Nair said that the products will be mass distributed in comparison to what Kaya is doing. “This way, more FMCG, more mass markets, more premium outlets will have the Kaya products,” he said.

Kaya has a presence in 26 cities and it retails its product line through 400 points of sales and through e-commerce.

The company, which recently announced its third quarter results for FY19, reported an 11 percent revenue growth. Throwing more light on the Q3 results, Nair said that the company’s haircare grew by 54 percent.

“We grew product retail business by about 20 percent. These were the larger two segments of growth. The growth of products was driven by a combination of e-commerce and increase and expansion in distribution. The growth in e-commerce is over 60 percent in the quarter.”

More than 50 percent of Kaya Clinics products retail comes from channel outside the clinic.

On whether the re-branding exercise will help improve business, Nair said that it will aid business but product category will be the company’s main focus.

“Our product line in terms of range is expanding. There are few launches planned in the coming year. Our entire haircare portfolio was launched in the last six months. We also launched a range called Derma Naturals which is a combination of lip care and facial care. We are also coming up with a range of Derma Naturals for hair as an exclusive segment. The addition of haircare is also a brand growth for us," Nair added.

Kaya’s product range, which currently contributes 20 percent to its overall revenue, is expected to grow by 25 percent this year.

Kaya has worked on renovations for 24 of its clinics, making investments in technology –basically dermatology equipment – last year. The equipment that are imported and are USFDA approved cost around Rs 20-25 lakh.

For the fourth quarter of FY19, Nair said that the company’s key focus will be to maintain strong cost control that they have done in the last two years.

“If we maintain a steady topline, keeping in control the gross margin and cost structure, we should continue to maintain a decent performance in the bottom line,” he added.