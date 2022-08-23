English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Karnataka HC allows CCI to continue proceedings against Intel

    On Tuesday, the High Court of Karnataka permitted the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its investigation into the India-specific warranty policy of Intel Technology India Pvt Limited.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday allowed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its proceedings against Intel Technology India Pvt Limited's India-specific warranty policy. The HC also imposed a cost of Rs ten lakh on the company for "delaying tactics".

    The petition challenging the competition watchdog's investigation into the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was pending since 2019. Earlier this year, a Supreme Court direction to dispose of the matter expeditiously and a timeframe set for it expired.

    Matrix Info systems, a New Delhi-based company, had filed a case before the CCI against Intel following which the CCI ordered an investigation whether the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was leading to denial of business to other importers of Intel's Boxed Microprocessors into India. Intel had challenged this investigation before the HC. Justice Krishna S Dixit disposed of the case. Intel had challenged this investigation before the HC.

     
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    PTI
    Tags: #Companies #India #Intel #Technology
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 06:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.