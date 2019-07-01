App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnam Sekar takes over as Indian Overseas Bank MD and CEO

Sekar, who began his career in State Bank of India as a probationary officer, had served Dena Bank as its Managing Director and CEO.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on July 1 said it has elevated Karnam Sekar as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, replacing R Subramaniakumar.

Prior taking up the new role, Sekas was appointed as an officer on Special Duty and Whole Time Director in April, the city-headquartered bank said in a press release.

He had also served State Bank of India as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer. Sekar also headed SBI as Manager-Treasury in Johannesburg, South Africa.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:00 pm

