Kandikuppa Sreekant becomes Power Grid CMD

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on August 6 said its Director (Finance) Kandikuppa Sreekant has taken over as the company's chairman and managing director.

Kandikuppa Sreekant assumed the charge of the chairman and managing director of Power Grid Corporation of India on August 5.

According to a statement as per the Ministry of Power order, the tenure of Kandikuppa Sreekant will be till December 31, 2023, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prior to taking up this assignment, he was serving as the director (finance) of Power Grid.

Sreekant is a B.Com (Hons.) graduate, CMA and PGDBM (finance), having more than 33 years of experience in the power sector, involving finance and accounting functions, long-term financial planning, investment appraisals, formulation of capital budgets, resource mobilisation from domestic and international markets and corporate accounts.