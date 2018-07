Kalyan Jewellers to invest Rs 1,000 to open 20 stores in FY19

Kalyan Jewellers is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore to add 20 stores in the country and also enter the US market in this financial year, a senior company executive said.

"We will first invest Rs 500 crore to open 10 new stores in the next three weeks - one each in Indore, Kanpur, Ranchi, Raipur, Siliguri, Guwahati and Nagpur, and three in Delhi-NCR," Kalyan Jewellers chairman and managing director TS Kalyanaraman told PTI here.

The company is also planning to open another 10 stores with an investment of Rs 500 crore in the last two quarters of FY19, and also enter the US market, he added.

The funds for this expansion will be raised through internal accruals, Kalyanaraman said, adding that all the stores are company-owned.

"The investment for expansion is being funded through internal accruals. There will not be any additional bank borrowings or capital dilution," he added.

Kalyan Jewellers at present has 122 company-owned stores, of which 90 are in India and 32 are in the Middle East, including Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and the UAE.

Kalyanaraman said the company will continue to focus in the domestic market and would keep the overseas revenue contribution at about 20-25 percent.

The jeweller is expecting a 8-9 percent growth in revenues this financial year, and in the next few years as well. Its revenue stood at Rs 10,500 crore in FY18.

Kalyan Jewellers currently has 8,000 employees, and expects to add another 1,000-1,200 for this expansion, Kalyanaraman said.

Further, he said, the company also has an e-commerce presence through acquisition of Candere in FY18, which will be 100 percent acquired in three years.

"E-commerce is a very small part of our business, with Kalyan Candere contributing only 1-1.5 percent of the total business," he said.

The company expects the e-commerce platform to grow its share to 2-3 percent of the overall business in two to three years, he added.