Kalyan Jewellers sees sustained recovery in Jul-Aug as it narrows pandemic-led losses in Q1

After a challenging quarter that was marred by lockdowns and restrictions, July and August have brought relief to Kalyan Jewellers, which have been struggling with a decline in sales for more than a year now since the onset of the pandemic.

According to Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, the company has witnessed a growth momentum comparable to that of the fourth quarter of FY21.

“July and the first few days of August have witnessed a very strong growth momentum, which is very similar to that of Q4FY21. New customer growth is in the range of 50 percent and it is largely driven by the shift of consumers from the unorganised to the organised segment,” Kalyanaraman told Moneycontrol.

With the festival and wedding season kicking in, the demand scenario is expected to get even better, going ahead, he said.

Most of the stores were closed in May, while in June, it was able to operate only 52 percent stores and its two major markets -- Tamil Nadu and Kerala -- were completely shut in June as the country battled a second and deadlier wave of COVID-19. In August, all of its showrooms are open on weekdays, informed Kalyanaraman.

“On July weekends, only 85 percent of stores were in operation due to restrictions at a few places,” he sad.

Jewellers have struggled in the wake of the pandemic, which has hit demand as well as supply, given the discretionary nature of their products.

Losses narrow

Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday reported a 109 percent jump in consolidated revenue for the first quarter ended June (Q1FY22) as compared to the same period last year, though on a low base. The company reported total revenue of Rs 1,637 crore in Q1FY22, compared to Rs 782 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its net losses in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 51 crore as opposed to Rs 86 crore last year. At a consolidated level, the company recorded Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) of Rs 11 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 68 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown in the first quarter of FY21 to check the spread of the first wave of COVID-19, which had washed out the sales of retail companies, including jewellers.

With the easing of restrictions, retailers had witnessed a gradual recovery. In fact, in the last quarter of financial year 2021 (Q4), Kalyan Jewellers had reported over a 54 percent jump in net profit to Rs 74 crore, as opposed to Rs 50 crore in Q4FY20. The second wave has again derailed this growth as shown by the first-quarter numbers.

The e-commerce division, Candere, has continued its growth momentum, the company said. The revenue for the recently concluded quarter was Rs 24 crore versus Rs 5 crore in Q1FY21, a growth of 363 percent. The company recorded a PAT of Rs 31 lakh, compared to a loss of Rs 1.08 crore for the same period of the last financial year.

The company is hopeful of growth, going ahead, after witnessing a strong momentum since the easing of restrictions, given that a third wave does not strike the country.

Store-opening plans

This year, Kalyan Jewellers plans to open 21 stores. Nine have already been opened in the first quarter, while the opening of five stores in Delhi and Maharashtra was interrupted due to the second wave. Of the nine stores, four were in Tamil Nadu, three in Telangana, and one each in Gujarat and Kerala.

“Most of our new stores in this financial year will be opened in metros where we already have a presence,” informed Kalyanaraman. The company also plans to expand its presence in non-metro cities in North India. At present, Kalyan Jewellers has 146 stores in 21 states and 4 countries in the Middle East, with a retail area exceeding 500,000 sq ft.