you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kalpataru Power Transmission to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 300 cr

A special resolution to raise up to Rs 300 crore through secured/ unsecured redeemable nonconvertible debentures is listed in the notice of the annual general meeting which is to be held on August 7, the filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) today said it will seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 300 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures. The company would seek shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting to be held early next month, it said in a BSE filing.

A special resolution to raise up to Rs 300 crore through secured/ unsecured redeemable nonconvertible debentures is listed in the notice of the annual general meeting which is to be held on August 7, the filing said.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, a global power transmission and infrastructure EPC company, will make an offer or invite subscription to secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures during the period of one year from the date of this annual general meeting for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 300 crore, in one or more series/tranches, on a private placement basis, the filing said.

Shares of the company closed marginally up by 0.16 percent at Rs 354.65 on BSE today.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 08:10 pm

