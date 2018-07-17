Kalpataru Power Transmission to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 300 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) today said it will seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 300 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures. The company would seek shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting to be held early next month, it said in a BSE filing.

A special resolution to raise up to Rs 300 crore through secured/ unsecured redeemable nonconvertible debentures is listed in the notice of the annual general meeting which is to be held on August 7, the filing said.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, a global power transmission and infrastructure EPC company, will make an offer or invite subscription to secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures during the period of one year from the date of this annual general meeting for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 300 crore, in one or more series/tranches, on a private placement basis, the filing said.

Shares of the company closed marginally up by 0.16 percent at Rs 354.65 on BSE today.