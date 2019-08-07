K Sreekant appointed new CMD of Powergrid

Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid), the state-owned electric utilities company on August 7 announced that K. Sreekant has assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the company from August 5, 2019.

Sreekant will replace Ravi P Singh, Director (personnel), holding the post of the CMD of the company relinquished as additional charge.

According to a statement as per the Ministry of Power order, Sreekant’s tenure will be till December 31, 2023, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prior to taking up this assignment, he was serving as Director (Finance) with the company.

Sreekant has more than thirty-three years of experience in the power sector, including in all facets of finance and accounting functions. He has, in particular, been involved in long-term financial planning, investment appraisals, formulation of capital budgets, resource mobilisation from domestic and international markets and corporate accounts.

Sreekant holds B.Com (Hons.), CMA and PGDBM (Finance) degrees.

Power Grid is a Navratna company, with turnover and net profit at Rs 30,430 crore and Rs 10,000 crore respectively in FY19.