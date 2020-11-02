172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|just-did-it-mobile-premier-league-replaces-nike-as-indian-cricket-teams-kit-sponsor-6050461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Did It: Mobile Premier League replaces Nike as Indian Cricket Team's kit sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to sign a three-year deal with MPL and the amount per match is way less than they used to get from the Nike deal.

Moneycontrol News

Online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) is learnt to have replaced Nike as the kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, BCCI officials in the know told Moneycontrol. An official announcement is likely soon.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to sign a three-year deal with MPL and the amount per match is way less than they used to get from the Nike deal.

Nike used to pay Rs 87 lakh per game and came on board in 2006.

Close

For the current deal, BCCI is expected to get around Rs 65 lakh per match.

Fantasy sports platforms are dominating the Indian cricket sponsorship sweepstakes. Dream11 had earlier bagged the title sponsorship rights of IPL for this year.

Nike's competitors Adidas and PUMA had also picked up the bid papers but stayed from bidding.

MPL is yet to respond to Moneycontrol's query.

 
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:37 pm

