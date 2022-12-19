Just Dial promoter Reliance Retail to sell 2% stake in company via open market

Just Dial (Representative image)

Just Dial on December 19 said that its promoter Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is planning to sell 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions for achieving minimum public shareholding.

"RRVL intends to complete the sale of the Sale Shares within a period of eight trading days beginning 21 December, 2022," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Promoter and promoter group entities together hold a 76.98 percent stake in Just Dial. As per regulatory norms, the total promoter holding in a company must not exceed 75 percent.

Meanwhile, shares of Just Dial today closed 4.30 percent higher at Rs 619.55 apiece on BSE.

Last year, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail had acquired sole control of 25-year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial. The firm's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had in July 2021 announced a deal to buy a controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

Just Dial offers local search and e-commerce services through its website, mobile apps and telephone line. From local plumbers to hotels and housekeeping services can be inquired about by just dialling 8888888888.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.