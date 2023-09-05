Jupiter Wagons board approves raising up to Rs 700 crore via QIP

The wagon manufacturer intends to obtain the necessary approval for the QIP from its shareholders via a postal ballot. (Representative Image)

The board of Jupiter Wagons has approved the raising of up to Rs 700 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP), the company said in a regulatory filing on September 5.

"...Raising of funds, aggregating up to Rupees 700 Crores through Qualified Institutions Placement ("QIP”) in terms of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the “ICDR Regulations”) and/or any other permissible mode(s)..." the exchange filing stated.

The Board gave its nod to the raising of funds "in accordance with the ICDR Regulations and other applicable regulations, through public and/or private offerings of equity shares and/or any other convertible securities, in one or more tranches and/or one or more issuances, the company added.

The wagon manufacturer intends to obtain the necessary approval for this from its shareholders via a postal ballot. Information on the postal ballot process, including timelines and other necessary details, will be provided in the near future, it said.

The announcement comes merely a week after the company stated its intention to venture into the electric vehicle (EV) market by introducing electric commercial vehicles in early 2024.

In June of this year, the NCLT Bench in Kolkata granted approval for its resolution plan to acquire a controlling stake in Stone India as part of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

The company reported that for the quarter ended June, its consolidated net profit jumped almost five-fold to Rs 62.85 crore from Rs 12.81 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 155 percent YoY to Rs 753.19 crore while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) soared 222 percent to Rs 96.81 crore.

Based in Kolkata, Jupiter Wagons is a privately owned firm specialising in the manufacturing of railway freight wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components, cast manganese steel crossings, and castings. The company's activities extend beyond producing coaches exclusively for the Indian Railways to serving various other private enterprises.

In the trading session on September 5, Jupiter Wagons' scrip settled at Rs 394.65 on the BSE, which was 4.09 percent higher as against the previous day's close.