Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life, FoodWorks to pay 0.25% of sales as royalty to promoter group

Effective FY20, the companies will pay 0.25 percent of their consolidated revenues to Jubilant Enpro that owns the corporate brand name.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The boards of Jubilant LifeSciences and Jubilant FoodWorks have approved the payment of a corporate brand royalty to Jubilant Enpro, a promoter group company.

Effective FY20, the companies will pay 0.25 percent of their consolidated revenues to Jubilant Enpro that owns the corporate brand name.

"The royalty payment will enable the group to help protect, nurture and enhance the corporate brand name 'JUBIlANT' and the group's image globally," the companies said in a release to the exchange.

The Bhartia group currently holds roughly 45 percent in both the companies.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jubilant Foodworks #Jubilant Lifesciences

