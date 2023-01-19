 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant FoodWorks plans to open 250 Dominos stores, 40-50 Popeye outlets in India in 12-18 months

Jan 19, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

The food services player also mentioned that Rs 900 crore capital expenditure will be funded entirely via internal accruals over 12-18 months.

The expansion is a part of its medium term plan of opening 3,000 Domino’s stores globally, Jubilant FoodWorks mentioned.

Jubilant FoodWorks January 19 informed the stock exchanges that it plans to open 250 stores for Domino’s India and 40-50 stores of American fried chicken brand, Popeyes in the country in next 12-18 months.

The food services player also mentioned that for this reason, Rs 900 crore capital expenditure will be funded entirely via internal accruals over the aforementioned period.

In its update on Bengaluru restaurant, Jubilant FoodWorks added that it plans a capex of up to Rs 250 crore of the total planned investment. It expects the commisary to be operational by first quarter of next fiscal 2023-2024.

Meanwhile, the company has opened its first restaurant of Popeyes in Chennai yesterday (January 18).

Popeyes inaugurated its first restaurant in Bengaluru, which was followed by rapid expansion to 12 restaurants across the city in less than a year.