Jubilant FoodWorks launches US chicken brand Popeyes in India

Popeyes, founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, has over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries around the world. Popeyes (Wikimedia Commons)

Jubilant FoodWorks, the franchisee for Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, will launch the iconic US-based fried chicken brand Popeyes, known for spicy New Orleans-style fried chicken and chicken sandwiches, in India on January 19 with the unveiling of the first outlet in Bengaluru.

“Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has been one of America’s most popular and fastest-growing Chicken brands. Popeyes aims to delight Indian guests with the bold and delicious flavours of its Louisiana-style chicken,” the company informed in a filing to stock exchanges.

“The success of the brand lies in its traditional and unique technique of hand breading, battering, and marinating its fresh chicken for 12 hours in bold Cajun seasonings,” the company added.

With the entry of Jubilant FoodWorks, the competition is set to intensify in the fried segment, where KFC has maintained sole leadership in the country so far.

The Popeyes India menu will feature the signature Cajun-flavoured Chicken Sandwich and Popeyes signature Chicken in Classic and Spicy flavours. The Indian menu will also feature an array of vegetarian options and will also have rice bowls and wraps. The entire India menu has no MSG, and the chicken is antibiotic-free, said Jubilant FoodWorks.

Speaking on the launch of the iconic Popeyes in India, Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited, said, “We are excited to introduce the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brand to chicken-loving Indian consumers. We are confident that Popeyes will not only delight guests but also strategically complement our portfolio and fortify JFL’s leadership in the QSR domain.”

Popeyes will start with its flagship store in Koramangala today, followed by the opening of stores in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli soon thereafter. The brand will have its app (Android and iOS) and mobile website.

To ensure a smooth and seamless delivery experience, JFL has built its in-house delivery fleet with e-bikes, enabling a zero-emission delivery of the Popeyes experience. In addition, all staff members have been fully vaccinated and are proactively and frequently tested, the company said.

“Safety protocols like daily temperature screening for all employees and frequent sanitisation of the restaurant are being implemented and frequent sanitisation of bikes will be conducted. All delivery riders will be compulsorily wearing face masks and gloves while following the frequent hand sanitisation protocol,” it added.